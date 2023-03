DeSmith will get the home start versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith came on in relief of Tristan Jarry on Tuesday and stopped all 15 shots as the Penguins came back to defeat Columbus 5-4. He is 12-13-4 with a 3.22 GAA and .906 save percentage this season. DeSmith will face the Flyers, who have lost six of their last seven games.