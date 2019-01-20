Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Facing Knights on Saturday
DeSmith will start Saturday's road tilt in Vegas, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
DeSmith will be countered by ex-Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury and a Vegas club that's 15-4-3 on home ice this season. The matchup is far from favorable, but DeSmith's almost always in with a chance to win thanks to the prolific group of skaters in front of him.
