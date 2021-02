DeSmith will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Islanders.

DeSmith will make his first appearance since Feb. 11, as Tristan Jarry has taken the reins as the No. 1 goalie for Pittsburgh. Through six appearances this year, DeSmith posted an .885 save percentage, but plenty of offensive support provided him a 4-1-0 record. He's nevertheless set up well for Sunday's contest, as the Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 2.70 goals per game.