DeSmith will be between the home pipes versus San Jose on Saturday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith was outstanding Wednesday as he stopped 45 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington. DeSmith is 7-9-4 with a 3.26 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. This will be his third straight start, as Tristan Jarry is out with an upper-body injury. DeSmith will face the Sharks, who are tied for 22nd in NHL scoring, averaging 3.00 goals per game.