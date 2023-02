DeSmith stopped 23 shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The Penguins took a 4-2 lead with just over a minute left in the second period, but DeSmith watched it slip away down the stretch on two deflected pucks and a Brock Nelson power-play tally. The 31-year-old netminder has started eight straight games with Tristan Jarry (upper body) on the shelf, going 4-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and .904 save percentage, but with Jarry poised to return soon, DeSmith should return to backup duties.