DeSmith turned aside 36 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

After a scoreless first period the Penguins handed DeSmith a 2-0 lead in the second, but he couldn't make it stick. It was a poor way to start the season for the 31-year-old netminder, and DeSmith remains firmly behind Tristan Jarry on the Pittsburgh depth chart after he posted a career-worst 2.79 GAA over 26 games last season.