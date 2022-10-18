DeSmith turned aside 36 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
After a scoreless first period the Penguins handed DeSmith a 2-0 lead in the second, but he couldn't make it stick. It was a poor way to start the season for the 31-year-old netminder, and DeSmith remains firmly behind Tristan Jarry on the Pittsburgh depth chart after he posted a career-worst 2.79 GAA over 26 games last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Will be in goal Monday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting Monday night•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal for scrimmage•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Inks two-year extension•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Undergoes core muscle surgery•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Unavailable Thursday•