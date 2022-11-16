DeSmith stopped 28 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's final goal was scored into an empty net. DeSmith didn't play poorly, but a number of defensive lapses by the Penguins left him with little chance to keep his team in the game. Through seven starts this season, the 31-year-old netminder is 2-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .910 save percentage, numbers which don't make him much of a threat to Tristan Jarry's spot atop the depth chart.