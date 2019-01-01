Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Finishes off great December
DeSmith allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Wild on Monday.
The return of Matt Murray has cut into DeSmith's playing time, but he still had a great December, going 6-3-1 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA. Heading into the new year, DeSmith has won three of the last four starts and posted a .944 save percentage during that stretch. With those kinds of numbers, DeSmith should continue to see regular playing time.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set to face the Wild away from home•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Pushing for starting job•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Taking on Minnesota•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Downed by Ducks•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Withstands barrage from B's•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...