DeSmith allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Wild on Monday.

The return of Matt Murray has cut into DeSmith's playing time, but he still had a great December, going 6-3-1 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.39 GAA. Heading into the new year, DeSmith has won three of the last four starts and posted a .944 save percentage during that stretch. With those kinds of numbers, DeSmith should continue to see regular playing time.