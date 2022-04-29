DeSmith was the first goalie to leave the ice at Friday's game-day skate, Pens Inside Scoop reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Columbus.

DeSmith will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance against Edmonton on Tuesday in which he gave up four goals on 41 shots (.902 save percentage). As long as Tristan Jarry (foot) remains unavailable, DeSmith figures to be the preferred option between the pipes for the Penguins heading into the playoffs.