DeSmith was the first goalie off the ice Friday, according to Penguins' play-by-play broadcaster Josh Getzoff, indicating he will guard the road goal against Toronto.

It will be the second straight start for DeSmith as regular No. 1 goaltender, Tristan Jarry, is likely to play Saturday in Montreal. DeSmith picked up his first win of the season Wednesday in Washington, giving up one goal on 25 shots. DeSmith is 1-3-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .913 save percentage -- he'll face the Maple Leafs, who are 2-1-1 in their last four games.