DeSmith (illness) was labeled a game-time decision against Columbus on Tuesday with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "We anticipate that they will play, but they are all game-time decisions."

DeSmith's potential absence likely didn't impact the starting goalie decision as Tristan Jarry will be between the pipes. Still, with no other goaltender currently on the roster and the Penguins tight up against the cap, they may be forced to use their EBUG as the backup if DeSmith can't dress.