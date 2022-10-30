DeSmith allowed two goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. The third goal was an empty-netter.

DeSmith's quest for his first win of the season will continue beyond Saturday, as the Penguins' offense was limited to a single goal for the third game in a row. This was arguably DeSmith's best performance of the year, though video review also took two potential Kraken tallies off the board, so it could have been an uglier result. The 31-year-old is 0-2-1 with nine goals allowed on 104 shots in three appearances. Tristan Jarry should be back between the pipes Tuesday versus the Bruins in the first half of a back-to-back -- DeSmith's next start would likely be Wednesday in Buffalo.