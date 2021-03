DeSmith stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Both of the Islanders' goals came on the power play, as the Penguins' five penalties came back to bite them. The 29-year-old DeSmith slipped to 4-2-0 with a 2.73 GAA and an .893 save percentage in seven appearances. He's still a distinct No. 2 goalie behind Tristan Jarry, so expect DeSmith to resume his backup duties Tuesday versus the Flyers.