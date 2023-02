DeSmith kicked out 26 of 29 shots in a 7-3 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

DeSmith allowed two goals on eight shots in the first period. Pittsburgh was down 2-1 after that frame, but the Penguins rallied in the second with six goals, which was more than enough to hand DeSmith the victory. He has an 11-12-4 record, 3.27 GAA and .904 save percentage in 29 contests this season. The 31-year-old was 3-2-0 with a 2.95 GAA and a .918 save percentage over his previous six contests.