DeSmith will be in the visiting crease versus Florida on Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tristan Jarry was slated to get the start, but is under the weather, hence DeSmith will start. Jarry is well enough to be the backup Saturday. DeSmith is 11-12-4 with a 3.27 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. He will face the Panthers, who are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game.