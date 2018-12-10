Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod against Islanders
DeSmith will be between the pipes on the road against New York on Monday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
DeSmith is coming off a tough overtime loss, in which he gave up just two goals on 29 shots. The netminder has been solid in his previous three tilts, a 2-0-1 record and 2.32 GAA, and should continue to carry the load until Matt Murray (lower body) is cleared to return -- although the 27-year-old DeSmith had been starting over Murray before the Thunder Bay native was injured, so how coach Mike Sullivan deploys the two remains to be seen.
