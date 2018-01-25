DeSmith will make his fourth straight start in Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith is 2-1-0 with a 1.35 GAA in his previous three outings, which has afforded starter Matt Murray some additional time off. Additionally, the 26-year-old DeSmith appears to have secured the backup role from Tristan Jarry, who was send down to the minors Wednesday. It could be a lighter workload for DeSmith on Thursday, considering the Wild are putting a mere 29.9 shots on goal per game (fifth fewest in the league).