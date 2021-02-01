DeSmith will be between the pipes for Monday's road tilt versus the Rangers, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith's numbers on the year haven't been great as he is sporting a 3.05 GAA and .875 save percentage. Having said that, the 29-year-old netminder remains undefeated in three starts which is no doubt the most important thing for the Penguins as they look to extend their playoff streak. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the struggling Tristan Jarry figures to get the nod against New Jersey on Tuesday.