DeSmith will be between the pipes at home versus the Ducks on Monday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith continues to carry the bulk of the load for the Pens, despite the return of Matt Murray from injury -- though an upcoming back-to-back will likely see the two netminder split duties. Until Murray can show he has shaken off his bad start to the year or DeSmith starts the struggle, there is little reason for coach Mike Sullivan to switch things around in the pecking order.