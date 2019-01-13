Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Saturday
DeSmith will protect the road cage in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
DeSmith will make his first appearance since receiving a vote of confidence from Pittsburgh by signing a three-year extension. The 27-year-old has been a dependable spot starter this year with a .924 save percentage and 12-7-4 record, and he'll get the call during the second leg of back-to-back outings. A matchup versus the Kings is favorable, they've scored just 10 goals in the last five games.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Inks contract extension•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: On wrong side of things Sunday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Will make first start of 2019•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Finishes off great December•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Set to face the Wild away from home•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Pushing for starting job•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...