DeSmith will protect the road cage in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

DeSmith will make his first appearance since receiving a vote of confidence from Pittsburgh by signing a three-year extension. The 27-year-old has been a dependable spot starter this year with a .924 save percentage and 12-7-4 record, and he'll get the call during the second leg of back-to-back outings. A matchup versus the Kings is favorable, they've scored just 10 goals in the last five games.