DeSmith will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Rangers.

Tristan Jarry started Saturday's win over the Flyers, so DeSmith gets the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. The 29-year-old DeSmith has endured a rocky season, recording an .893 save percentage, but he's managed a 4-2-0 record nonetheless. The Rangers are heating up, winning four of the last five games and totaling 22 goals in that stretch.