Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Thursday
DeSmith will be between the pipes against the Sabres on the road Thursday.
DeSmith will be making his first appearance in goal since Feb. 21 versus San Jose. Coach Mike Sullivan went with starter Matt Murray in nine straight, including a pair of back-to-backs, but will finally give the No. 1 a night off. With the Penguins' playoff spot far from clinched, DeSmith could find himself watching more often than not down the stretch.
