DeSmith will make his third consecutive start for the Penguins on the road against the Devils on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

With starter Matt Murray struggling -- he is 0-3-1 in his last four games with a 4.65 GAA -- and DeSmith coming off a 39-save, shutout performance against the Coyotes, coach Mike Sullivan will ride the hot hand into New Jersey. It's unclear what the New Hampshire native's workload will be the rest of the season, but he will certainly top his 14 games played from last year and has already set a career high with two shutouts.