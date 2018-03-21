DeSmith will start in the crease against the visiting Canadiens on Wednesday.

The Penguins sent Tristan Jarry between the pipes against Montreal last Thursday and he emerged victorious from the start upon fending 17 of 20 shots, but he's since been reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. This has opened the door for DeSmith to face a Habs team that owns an egregious minus-50 goal differential with just two wins in its last 10 games. He'll be a sneaky daily fantasty play Wednesday evening.