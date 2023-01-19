DeSmith made 35 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Neither team led by more than one throughout this back-and-forth affair, but the home side came out on top thanks to Brady Tkachuk's goal just 25 seconds into overtime. DeSmith has struggled while filling in atop the depth chart for Tristan Jarry (lower body). The New Hampshire native is just 2-4-2 in his last eight decisions, and DeSmith's allowed five or more goals three times over that span.