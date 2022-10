DeSmith allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

DeSmith remains in search of his first win, as the Flames' significant pressure in the first period was more than the Penguins could overcome. The 31-year-old backup has yielded seven goals on 74 shots in his two starts this season, going 0-1-1. He'll likely get another chance to start soon as the Penguins finish this road trip with another back-to-back -- they'll visit Vancouver on Friday and Seattle on Saturday.