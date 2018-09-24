Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gives up three in loss
DeSmith allowed three goals on 13 shots in a 3-2 preseason loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
DeSmith, 27, started the game but eventually gave way to Tristan Jarry. The first two that beat DeSmith occurred two minutes apart and the third came less than four minutes after the second; it was an unfortunate showing for the 27-year-old netminder and all signs point to DeSmith winding up in the minors to begin the 2018-19 season. No need to consider him for your fantasy roster.
