DeSmith will get the starting nod at home Sunday against the Lightning.

DeSmith will get his first start since Feb. 17 when he was tagged with five goals on 28 shots against the Islanders. On the year, the 31-year-old has registered a 3.28 GAA with a 10-12-4 record through 28 appearances. He's been worse at home, though, with a 3.86 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 10 games.