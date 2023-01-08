DeSmith will get the start in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith has allowed 15 goals while going 0-3-1 over his last four outings. He was tagged with five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's loss to Vegas. The 31-year-old should continue seeing most of the action in net while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is unavailable.