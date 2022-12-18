DeSmith will start Sunday's road game versus Carolina.
DeSmith is coming off a 37-save performance in 3-1 win over Buffalo on Dec. 10. He has a 4-5-1 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Carolina is tied for 24th in the league this year with 2.90 goals per game.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Wins first start in two weeks•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Clear of illness•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Game-time call versus Jackets•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Under the weather•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Little help from teammates•