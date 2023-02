DeSmith will defend the road net Tuesday against San Jose, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

DeSmith surrendered three goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Los Angeles prior to being pulled. In 25 appearances this season, he has a 9-11-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and a .903 save percentage. DeSmith will continue to be leaned on for starts until Tristan Jarry (upper body) is ready to return. The Sharks rank 20th in the league this year with 3.06 goals per game.