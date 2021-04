DeSmith will protect the road net in Sunday's game versus the Sabres.

Tristan Jarry started the last three games, but DeSmith will get the starting nod on the second leg of back-to-back contests. The 29-year-old netminder has recorded a .912 save percentage and a 10-5-0 record. Despite being out of playoff contention, the Sabres have shown some fight lately with a 5-3-2 record over their last 10 games, and they averaged 3.6 goals in that stretch.