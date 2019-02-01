Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Handed Friday's start
DeSmith will start in the home goal Friday against the Senators, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.
DeSmith' first half ended on a sour note, with him allowing four or more goals in each of his final three starts. He will look for a better start to the second half against a Senators team that scored three goals per game in January.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: On three-game losing streak•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Facing Knights on Saturday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Concedes four goals in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Inks contract extension•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: On wrong side of things Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...