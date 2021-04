DeSmith stopped 25 of 28 shots Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

DeSmith gave up a one-timer goal to Arttu Ruotsalainen 26 seconds into the game and was flat-out overpowered on a pair of Sam Reinhart goals over the final two periods. The 29-year-old DeSmith has allowed 17 goals over his last four appearances, winning just once with an .828 save percentage.