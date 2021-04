DeSmith turned aside 34 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The netminder got staked to a 3-0 lead before the halfway mark of the second period, but DeSmith had to weather a rally by New Jersey before Sidney Crosby potted an empty-netter to give him back some cushion. DeSmith had lost three of his prior four starts coming into Saturday, but on the season he has a solid 2.42 GAA and .913 save percentage.