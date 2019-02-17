Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Hangs on for win against Rangers
DeSmith stopped 39 of 44 shots in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
All three periods followed the same pattern -- Pittsburgh would jump out to a lead before New York squared things up by intermission, and the Rangers simply ran out of time to close the gap after the Pens grabbed a 6-3 lead midway through the third. Despite the victory, DeSmith has now given up at least five goals in three of his last five starts, keeping him firmly behind Matt Murray on the depth chart.
