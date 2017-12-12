Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Headed back to AHL
DeSmith was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
With Matt Murray (lower body) officially activated from injured reserve Tuesday, there is no need to keep DeSmith on the roster and he will head down to the AHL to get some more playing time. The New Hampshire native made just one appearance while up with the big club this time, making eight out of a possible nine saves in a relief appearance against Toronto on Saturday, and will need to be better than that if he's going to make a permanent roster spot for himself.
