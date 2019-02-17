Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Holds down fort in relief
DeSmith replaced Matt Murray to begin the third period Saturday and stopped all seven shots he faced in a 5-4 loss to the Flames.
The Penguins were down 5-2 when DeSmith entered the game, and while they weren't able to complete the comeback, the 27-year-old gave them a chance with a couple of big early saves. Expect him to be between the pipes Sunday afternoon against the Rangers as DeSmith looks for only his second win in eight outings since the calendar flipped to 2019.
