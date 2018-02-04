DeSmith made 35 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday night.

The ice was tilted toward DeSmith -- he saw 38 shots, while Keith Kinkaid saw just 16. He now has a 3-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .925 save percentage. DeSmith's value is going to be highest in leagues where you can take advantage of match-up situations. Otherwise, he just won't get much action.