Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Ice tilted in his direction in loss
DeSmith made 35 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday night.
The ice was tilted toward DeSmith -- he saw 38 shots, while Keith Kinkaid saw just 16. He now has a 3-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .925 save percentage. DeSmith's value is going to be highest in leagues where you can take advantage of match-up situations. Otherwise, he just won't get much action.
