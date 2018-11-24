DeSmith will take on the Blue Jackets at home Saturday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith bore witness to Tristan Jarry setting aside 35 of 37 shots in a tough-luck overtime loss to the Bruins on Friday night, so Pens coach Mike Sullivan will go with the only viable alternative for the second game of a back-to-back. Two-time Stanley Cup winner Matt Murray (lower body) will be out for a while, so DeSmith -- who is 4-3-3 with a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage -- will have to prove that he can handle a good amount of starts in a rotation with Jarry. This next challenge for DeSmith should be interesting since the Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record away from Columbus.