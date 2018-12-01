Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal against Philly
DeSmith will be the home starter versus the Flyers on Saturday, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
DeSmith reportedly will be countered by Anthony Stolarz, with only 38 games of NHL experience between the two goalies. The former will duke it out against a Flyers team that ranks ninth in road scoring this season by means of averaging 3.18 goals per game.
More News
