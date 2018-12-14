Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Friday
DeSmith will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
DeSmith will man the cage for the first game of the Penguins' back-to-back, which likely indicates Matt Murray could be in goal versus the Kings on Saturday. In his previous six outings, the 27-year-old DeSmith is 3-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage. Having performed well in Murray's absence, the New Hampshire native could earn more starts moving forward.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stumbles against Hawks•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Comes up big against Isles•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod against Islanders•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tough-luck loss to Sens•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...