DeSmith will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Friday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith will man the cage for the first game of the Penguins' back-to-back, which likely indicates Matt Murray could be in goal versus the Kings on Saturday. In his previous six outings, the 27-year-old DeSmith is 3-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage. Having performed well in Murray's absence, the New Hampshire native could earn more starts moving forward.