DeSmith will get the starting nod against the Flames on Monday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Despite Tristan Jarry's strong performance versus the Islanders on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan appears set to go with DeSmith versus Calgary. Given the Pens play four games this week, it seems likely the two netminders will each get a pair of starts -- that is, until starter Matt Murray (concussion) is given the green light to return to action.