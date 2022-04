DeSmith will get the starting nod versus Boston on the road Saturday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

DeSmith's numbers this season have been less than stellar, as he is 8-4-5 with a career-worst 2.94 GAA and .906 save percentage. Still, the Penguins will have no choice but to rely on the 30-year-old goaltender while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is sidelined while Louis Domingue steps into the backup role.