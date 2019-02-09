Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Saturday
DeSmith will get the starting nod on the road versus the Lightning on Saturday.
DeSmith will appear in consecutive games for the first time since mid-December due to an injury to Matt Murray (upper body), who is at least healthy enough to serve as the backup. The 27-year-old DeSmith will be making his 31st appearance in the nets for the Pens this season, having gone 13-9-5 with two shutouts and a 2.69 GAA. The New Hampshire native could see some extra work down the stretch in order to keep Murray rested for a postseason run.
