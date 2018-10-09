DeSmith will get the starting nod at home against the Golden Knights on Thursday.

DeSmith will get the first crack at replacing the injured Matt Murray (concussion), but may have to split time with Tristan Jarry -- even though the Penguins don't have any upcoming back-to-backs. The 27-year-old DeSmith logged 14 games for Pittsburgh last season, in which he posted a decent 6-4-1 record with one shutout and a 2.40 GAA.