Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Thursday
DeSmith will get the starting nod at home against the Golden Knights on Thursday.
DeSmith will get the first crack at replacing the injured Matt Murray (concussion), but may have to split time with Tristan Jarry -- even though the Penguins don't have any upcoming back-to-backs. The 27-year-old DeSmith logged 14 games for Pittsburgh last season, in which he posted a decent 6-4-1 record with one shutout and a 2.40 GAA.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Posts 15 saves in relief effort•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gives up three in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Yields three goals in defeat•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Rewards with timely shutout•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...