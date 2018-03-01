Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Thursday
DeSmith will get the starting nod against the Bruins on Thursday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
DeSmith has given up three goals on 38 shots in each of his previous two outings, both against the Devils. The 26-year-old will get another chance at taking over the crease in Matt Murray's (concussion) absence, but fantasy owners should expect him to be on a short leash with Tristan Jarry waiting in the wings.
