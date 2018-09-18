DeSmith will suit up for the entirety of Tuesday's preseason clash with Buffalo, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith is currently battling with Tristan Jarry for the backup role behind matt Murray, so the fact that he is getting the entire game will help with his chances of securing the No. 2 job. If Matt Murray can stay healthy -- something he has struggled with -- the second man in Pittsburgh will likely top out around 25 games played.