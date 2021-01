DeSmith will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Tuesday.

DeSmith will be back between the pipes after stopping 20 of 23 saves in Sunday's clash with Washington. Starter Tristan Jarry has struggled to start the year with a 7.60 GAA in two appearances and has never faced the Caps in his young career. If DeSmith puts together another strong outing Tuesday, he could make the case for increased minutes moving forward.