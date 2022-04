DeSmith will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Tuesday.

DeSmith will be making consecutive starts for just the second time this season but with starter Tristan Jarry mired in a five-game losing streak, coach Mike Sullivan probably didn't have much of a choice other than going back to DeSmith. On the year, the 30-year-old is sporting an 8-4-4 record along with a 2.89 GAA and two shutouts in 20 outings.